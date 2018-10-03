Austin police commander on restricted duty after assault claims

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Jason Dusterhoft (City of Austin Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin Police Department commander accused of assaulting a woman he was dating in an Aug. 24 incident has been placed on restricted duty, the department said Wednesday.

According to a search warrant, APD's Special Investigation Unit was notified on Aug. 29 of an allegation of an assault involving Commander Jason Dusterhoft.

Investigators met with the woman, who said she was in a dating relationship with the commander since July 2018.

The woman told detectives the assault happened when she got into an argument with Dusterhoft and he grabbed her face and mouth with his hand, then striking the side of her face with his open hand, according to the search warrant.

Detectives reviewed photos of the bruising under the woman's chin and believe it to be consistent with the way she described being grabbed.

According to court documents, police investigators believe Dusterhoft assaulted the woman and were seeking a search warrant for the commander's cellphone in August.

Dusterhoft's attorney, Jason Nassour, said, "The young lady is not telling the truth. She is lying about Jason Dusterhoft doing anything physically violent to her."

Nassour said there is evidence to prove the woman is not telling the truth and his client is "100 percent innocent" of the allegations.

The attorney, who compared the claims to the Brett Kavanaugh hearing, said when someone makes a statement, even if it's not true, it ruins a reputation.