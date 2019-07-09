Skip to content
KXAN
Austin/Mabry
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Texas
Crime
National News
Entertainment
Texas Politics
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Weird & Strange
Top Stories
Australian gender reveal goes up in flames
Top Stories
H. Ross Perot, Texas businessman, politician, dies at 89
Texas Brain Injury Conference to highlight prevention efforts for children and teens
UPDATE: Tropical storm or hurricane possible in Gulf this week
Why this Central Texas community is so invested in rainwater collection
Weather
Forecast
Alerts
Allergy
Burn Bans
Lake Levels
Radar
Tropical
Rainfall Amounts
SatRad
Weather Blog
Weather Diary
Search Weather Diary
Webcams
Traffic
Low Water Crossings
Investigations
Podcasts
Bargaining the Badge
Mayberry Texas
Oil Empire
Report It
Sports
More Than the Score
Texas Longhorns
High School Sports
Cowboys
Astros
Studio 512
Simple Health
About Us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Contact Us
Work for us
TV Schedule
Contests
Clear the Shelters
Search
Search
Search
Video
Australian gender reveal goes up in flames
Trending Stories
H. Ross Perot, Texas businessman, politician, dies at 89
Body of missing American scientist found on Greek island
UPDATE: Tropical storm or hurricane possible in Gulf this week
Why this Central Texas community is so invested in rainwater collection
Indonesia returning 57 containers of wealthy nations’ waste, including US
Don't Miss
AT&T and DirecTV not carrying KXAN, KBVO
Did Texas accidentally decriminalize small amounts of pot?
Biohazard! APD looking into better cleaning techniques for soiled police uniforms
Is Austin really the worst city when it comes to ghosting?
Flesh-eating bacteria turns family vacation into tragedy