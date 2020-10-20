Skip to content
Veterans Voices
100-year-old WWII vet born during Spanish flu is staying positive amid COVID-19 pandemic
Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases
Travis County reports 849 active COVID-19 cases, 448 deaths
Hays County has 635 active coronavirus cases, 64 COVID-19-related deaths
Williamson County reports 197 active coronavirus cases, 150 deaths
Bastrop County has 108 active cases of coronavirus, 31 deaths
Blanco County has 10 active COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths
Caldwell County has 84 active cases of COVID-19, 37 deaths
Fayette County has 22 COVID-19 deaths; 23 active cases
Gillespie County reporting 3 active cases of coronavirus, 10 deaths
Lampasas County has 42 active cases of COVID-19; 9 deaths
Lee County confirms 8 active cases of COVID-19 in area and 14 deaths
Llano County has 32 active COVID-19 cases; 2 deaths
Mason County reports 1 active cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths
Milam County has 11 active COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths
More Coronavirus Live Blogs
Trending Stories
COVID-19 in Austin-Travis County: ‘This is not an Election Day gimmick. This is real,” top doctor warns
New York Post writer wouldn’t put name on Hunter Biden laptop story, employees say he had credibility doubts
Two cold fronts with eyes on Central Texas
FIRST WARNING: First freeze possible next week
Biden, Trump in dead heat for Texas, poll shows — is the Lone Star State make or break?
Don't Miss
City of Kyle creates committee to rename Rebel Drive but doesn’t have plan for Fajita Drive signs already ordered
Staying safe in the school zone: TxDOT, AISD reminds drivers to slow down
Former Austin Public Library employee accused of stealing, selling over $1.3M in printer toner
3 ways to watch the Cornyn-Hegar Texas Senate debate Friday
Early voting starts in Texas: Where to vote, how to vote, and what’s on the ballot
