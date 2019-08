AUSTIN (KXAN) — Welcome news for drivers in east Austin — you can now take the toll road to skip all traffic lights between U.S. 290 and Techni Center Drive.

Phase 1 of the 183 South Project is now complete and all toll lanes will be open by Thursday morning.

Phase 2 of the project — from Techni Center Drive to State Highway 71 — is on track to be finished next year.