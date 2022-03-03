Wrong-way driver wrecks on SH 130 near COTA

TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) — A driver going the wrong way on State Highway 130 in southeast Travis County crashed and closed the road briefly early Thursday morning.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said the driver was going south on the northbound side of the highway just before 4 a.m. near Elroy Road, close to the Circuit of the Americas race track. Deputies then pursued the vehicle and about 15 minutes later the driver wrecked, TCSO said.

A viewer sent us the above video they recorded of the driver going the wrong way on the highway.

The driver tried to run off after the crash, but deputies caught the driver shortly after, TCSO said.

TCSO said only one vehicle was involved in the crash and a tow truck was responding to the scene to clear the wreck. The highway has since reopened.