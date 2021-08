AUSTIN (KXAN) — A wreck on Interstate 35 closed northbound lanes and caused heavy backups Friday in south Austin.

The wreck happened near Slaughter Lane on the freeway, and all northbound lanes were closed for a portion of the early morning commute and traffic could only get by using the shoulder. Traffic has since started to move in the area, but expect backups in the area throughout the rest of the morning.

Traffic alert: NB I-35 at Slaughter Lane closed due to a crash. Traffic getting through on the shoulder. #ATXtraffic — TxDOT Austin (@TxDOTAustin) August 13, 2021

TxDOT sent a tweet alerting people of the wreck just after 5:45 a.m. Friday.