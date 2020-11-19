Work to help improve dangerous south Austin intersection begins Thursday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Crews with the City of Austin Corridor Program Office will begin work to improve safety and mobility at one busy south Austin intersection Thursday.

The intersection of East Oltorf Street and Parker Lane is listed as No. 14 in the city’s list of “Top Crash Location Intersection Priorities” out of 28 intersections.

The list was created in 2016 when the city was working to secure funding for improvements. However, transportation officials say the issues remain.

Between 2013 to 2017, there were 78 crashes. The biggest problem along the intersection accounting for 19 crashes involved drivers making left turns across the road.

Source: City of Austin Corridor Program Office

Amica Bose, the supervising engineer and program lead for the Vision Zero intersection safety program, said they plan to construct medians.

“We’re trying to sort of mitigate and eliminate those crashes happening with these medians,” Bose said.

The project will also close the slip lane leading to Burleson Road to all vehicle traffic.

“It’s very scary for safety, a very unsafe situation with the speeds that we typically see around this area,” she explained.

Bose said the community can expect the area to be used to enhance pedestrian safety.

Source: City of Austin Corridor Program Office

Ross Patterson, who recently started working in the area to continue to his podcast show three months ago, said he had “already seen three accidents.”

Other improvements include upgrades to signals, crosswalks, shared-use paths and a dedicated left-turn into The Social Apartments.

“Once we have the project in place, I think it’ll be a very noticeable impactful difference,” she said.

The $1.4 million project is expected to take six months to complete and is being funded through the 2016 Mobility Bond. This is the fourth intersection project this year.

Starting next month, work will begin on the intersection of Lakeline Boulevard and U.S. 183.