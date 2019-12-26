Work begins on West Campus pedestrian improvements before students return

A section of sidewalk in the West Campus area is slated for replacement before students return in January. (KXAN Photo/Chris Davis)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — When students at the University of Texas at Austin return to classes in 2020, they’ll have better sidewalks in parts of the West Campus area.

Work started Thursday to replace sections of walkways on Nueces, 24th and 26th streets. City of Austin workers will also install a new pedestrian signal on 24th Street at San Antonio Street.

The upgrades will affect about one block total, but they’re part of a much bigger effort to revamp the Guadalupe Street corridor through the city’s Corridor Mobility Program.

Most of the major projects included in the plan are in the design phase and construction likely won’t happen until 2021-2024.

“It’s all kinds of mobility and safety improvements for all modes,” said Jessica Engelhardt, spokesperson for the Corridor Mobility Program. “So, not just pedestrian improvements like we’re accomplishing this winter, but will also include bike facilities and improvements for transit, as well as vehicles.”

