Woman hit, killed crossing a street in north Austin identified

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman killed in a Sept. 15 collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in north Austin was identified by police Thursday.

Martina Venancio-Cabrera, 39, was trying to cross Ferguson Lane in the crosswalk when the driver of a 2015 Ford F-550 hit her while turning on to Cameron Road, failing to yield right of way, police say. The incident happened at 8:54 a.m.

Venancio-Cabrera was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas, but was pronounced dead there at 9:37 a.m.

Police say the driver of the Ford stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, and the driver was issued a citation for failure to yield right of way.

During a press conference shortly after the incident occurred, the Austin Police Department said it’s a busy intersection as far as pedestrians go, and they’ve had “numerous fatalities” at the intersection.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the APD vehicular homicide unit at 512-974-4424, police say.

This was Austin’s 61st fatal traffic crash of the year, and 66 people have died as a result. At this time in 2019, there were 61 traffic deaths in the city.

