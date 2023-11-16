AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash that happened on MoPac last week and left a woman dead.

According to APD, officers responded to the crash in the 9500 block of the MoPac Expressway around 1:45 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9.

According to police, Taylor Courtney, 29, was driving south when she crashed into a concrete median. She was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, APD said.

Courtney was taken to a hospital where she later died.

This incident is being investigated as Austin’s 77th fatal crash of 2023, which resulting in 80 fatalities for the year.

These statements are from the initial assessment of the fatal crash, and the investigation is still pending. Fatality information may change.

Anyone with any information should contact APD’s Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.