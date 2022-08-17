Police in Charleston, South Carolina said the juvenile tried to run after crashing the car. (Getty Images)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Police are warning drivers that a wreck involving several vehicles and a dump truck could slow their commute in Round Rock.

The Round Rock Police Department posted on Twitter Wednesday morning about a multi-vehicle crash on University Blvd. near S.H. 130. The wreck initially shut down the eastbound lanes, but now officers said they’re directing traffic to let travel open again in both directions.

However, police said on Twitter, “It could take several hours to clear debris from the roadway.”

KXAN will monitor traffic conditions caused by this crash in Round Rock and post updates as they’re shared by authorities.