Williamson County and TxDOT looking to improve and widen a section of RM 2243. (Courtesy: Williamson County)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – The Texas Department of Transportation and Williamson County are holding a hearing on the proposed reconstruction and widening of Ranch to Market Road 2243 between 183A and Southwest Bypass.

The hearing will be held virtually Tuesday with an in-person option, according to a county announcement from April 17. The county’s announcement said the presentation will be available online starting at 9 a.m.

Williamson County said the project would improve roadway design and enhance safety for drivers.

The online virtual hearing will have a pre-recorded video presentation and will include both audio and visual components in both English and Spanish, according to the county.

People who want to attend in-person can do so from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Parkside Elementary School at 301 Garner Park Dr. in Georgetown, according to the county.

The announcement said people attending in-person will be able to view the same presentation delivered in the online public hearing, which will be playing on a screen, review hard copies of project materials, ask questions of County and TxDOT staff, and leave written comments.

According to the county, the online virtual hearing will have a pre-recorded video presentation. The county said it will include both audio and visual components in both English and Spanish.

If you do not have internet access, the county says you can call 512-400-4162, extension 1, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, to ask questions and access project materials during the project development process.

For both the virtual public hearing and in-person option, you may call 512-400-4162, extension 2, to provide verbal testimony immediately following the conclusion of the virtual public hearing presentation at 9 a.m. April 25 through 11:59 pm May 10.

According to the county, you can also email roads@wilco.org or mail the Williamson County Public Affairs Office at the following address: 710 S. Main Street, Suite 101, Georgetown, TX 78626.

The county says comments must be received or postmarked by May 10 to be included in the official record of the public hearing.

According to a fact sheet provided by the county, construction is expected to start in the summer of 2023.