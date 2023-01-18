GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A section of Interstate 35 will close overnight for the next two weekends while a bridge is demolished.

The Texas Department of Transportation said it would close the north and southbound lanes of I-35 between Lakeway Drive and State Highway 29 to nightly traffic to demolish and remove the northern part of the Williams Drive Bridge.

Closures will occur Friday and Saturday nights, over two weekends, between 9 p.m. and 9 a.m., weather permitting. Traffic will be affected from Jan. 20-21 and Jan. 27-28.

Northbound I-35 traffic will detour to the frontage road at the Williams Drive exit (262) and re-enter the main lanes north of Northwest Boulevard.

Southbound I-35 traffic will use the Williams Drive exit (262) and re-enter the main lanes north of SH 29.

The Williams Drive bridge will also be closed during the demolition. Eastbound traffic will detour to the southbound I-35 frontage road and use the U-turn at SH 29 to access Williams Drive.

Westbound traffic will detour to the northbound I-35 frontage road and turn left at the signalized intersection at Lakeway Drive to access Williams Drive. Once reopened, the Williams Drive bridge will accommodate two lanes of traffic in each direction.

In preparation for bridge demolition, the dedicated-turn lanes on the Williams Drive bridge will be removed Wednesday evening. Two lanes of traffic will be maintained in each direction on the bridge throughout construction.

A detour map is attached below.

Road signs will be placed to alert drivers of the upcoming closures. TxDOT asked the traveling public to be patient and remain aware when traveling through the work zone.

To learn more about this project, visit My35Construction.org.