Speed limit changes now in place in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Drivers in Georgetown, specifically those traveling through Sun City, will notice traffic moving slower than usual.

However, it’s a deliberate change to make your drive safer.

Starting Monday, the Texas Department of Transportation lowered the speed limit on State Highway 195 from 70 mph to 65 mph between Ronald Reagan Boulevard and Shell Road. The speed limit also drops from 60 mph to 55 mph between Shell Road and Interstate 35.

SH 195 is a busy stretch of road because it’s a popular route between Kileen and Fort Hood.

