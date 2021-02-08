Speed limit changes now in place in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Drivers in Georgetown, specifically those traveling through Sun City, will notice traffic moving slower than usual.

However, it’s a deliberate change to make your drive safer.

SPEED LIMIT CHANGES: Starting today, the speed limit on SH 195 will be lowered from 70 to 65 mph between Ronald Reagan Boulevard and Shell Road. The speed limit drops from 60 to 55 between Shell Road and I-35. @georgetowntx @wilcogov #BeSafeDriveSmart #EndTheStreakTX pic.twitter.com/3WzfWixTLt — TxDOT Austin (@TxDOTAustin) February 8, 2021

Starting Monday, the Texas Department of Transportation lowered the speed limit on State Highway 195 from 70 mph to 65 mph between Ronald Reagan Boulevard and Shell Road. The speed limit also drops from 60 mph to 55 mph between Shell Road and Interstate 35.

SH 195 is a busy stretch of road because it’s a popular route between Kileen and Fort Hood.