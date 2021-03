ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Eastbound Sam Bass Road near the southbound Interstate 35 frontage road is currently shut down in Round Rock after an 18-wheeler crash Monday afternoon.

According to the Round Rock Police, the frontage turnaround lanes under I-35 at Sam Bass are also closed.

Drivers should avoid the area and expect delays.

KXAN will update this with more information as it becomes available.