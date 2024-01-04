WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Officials celebrated the completion of a traffic project in Williamson County Thursday morning.

Williamson County and Liberty Hill Independent School District officials held a ribbon-cutting to mark the completion of the County Road 258 extension. The project constructed a new two-lane roadway from US Highway 183 to Sunset Ridge Drive and included a connection at Questa Trail, according to the county.

Officials celebrate completion of County Road 258 extension project (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

The contractor, Joe Bland Construction, started the project in December 2022.

The project cost $5.8 million and was funded by voter-approved road bonds and $670,000 by Liberty Hill ISD for turn lanes at the proposed high school. Developer Bruce Nakfoor also contributed two acres of right-of-way to the project.

“This completed roadway is an example of a great partnership and will make access between US 183 and Ronald Reagan more efficient and also provide better access to Liberty Hill ISD’s Legacy Ranch schools,” Precinct 2 Commissioner Cynthia Long said.