Motorcyclist killed in Williamson County crash

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — The Taylor Police Department is investigating after a man died in a motorcycle crash Monday.

Police said it happened in the 5000 block of West 2nd Street. Officers got a call about the crash just before 9 p.m.

They determined a motorcycle going east on West 2nd Street hit a U-Haul truck that had entered an intersection while going north on FM 3349.

The motorcyclist, Jacob Shelp, 38, of Elgin, was pronounced dead on scene, according to Taylor PD. The driver of the U-Haul wasn’t hurt.

Anyone with information about the crash can call Officer Thomas Sirkis at (512) 352-5551.

This is the first fatal crash in Taylor this year. The investigation is still open.