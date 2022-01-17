US 183 in Leander back open after ‘major crash’

UPDATE at 5:34 p.m. – Leander Police report U.S. 183 is back open.

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Police say a “major crash” off North U.S. Highway 183 in Leander is shutting down parts of the highway Monday afternoon.

The Leander Police Department says it’s taking place in the 4000 block of North U.S. 183. That’s near Tulum Terrance. The map below shows the approximate area of the crash and closures.

Police say U.S. 183 between San Gabriel Parkway and 183A Toll Road is closed. It will be shut down “for a significant amount of time,” according to the department.