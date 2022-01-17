US 183 in Leander back open after ‘major crash’

Williamson County Traffic News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

UPDATE at 5:34 p.m. – Leander Police report U.S. 183 is back open.

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Police say a “major crash” off North U.S. Highway 183 in Leander is shutting down parts of the highway Monday afternoon.

The Leander Police Department says it’s taking place in the 4000 block of North U.S. 183. That’s near Tulum Terrance. The map below shows the approximate area of the crash and closures.

Police say U.S. 183 between San Gabriel Parkway and 183A Toll Road is closed. It will be shut down “for a significant amount of time,” according to the department.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

Trending Stories

Don't Miss