CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Drivers should avoid the 183A toll road in Cedar Park after a fatal crash closed the southbound lanes of the highway.

The Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority posted pictures Wednesday afternoon of dark smoke rising from the crash site, which is reported near Brushy Creek Road.

The Cedar Park Police Department also tweeted that officers blocked the on-ramp to southbound 183A at Whitestone. Police also said they’re shutting down traffic going eastbound at Cougar Avenue and Brushy Creek Road.

Police are warning people on the roads near there to expect delays as well as a heavy presence of first responders.

This is a developing situation in Williamson County, and KXAN will continue to post updates.