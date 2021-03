A wreck involving an 18-wheeler on the northbound lanes of I-35 at Old Settlers Boulevard in Round Rock shut down lanes Monday, March 29, 2021 (Round Rock Police Photo)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — All northbound lanes of Interstate 35 at Old Settlers Boulevard in Round Rock were shut down Monday afternoon.

Round Rock police say crews are working to cleanup a wreck involving an 18-wheeler. Originally, cleanup was thought to take about an hour, but as of 5:55 p.m., the lanes remained closed.

Officers say tow trucks are on the scene now. They’re hoping to get at least one lane open soon.

This story will be updated as more details come out about the cleanup.