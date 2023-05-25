GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) – The Texas Department of Transportation said Tuesday it and the City of Georgetown will host a two-week virtual public meeting starting Thursday on proposed improvements to Ranch to Market Road 2243 in Williamson County.

Here are the proposed changes according to TxDOT:

widening RM 2243 (Leander Road) from Southwest Bypass to Norwood Drive to two lanes in each direction

adding raised medians with turn lanes

providing pedestrian and bicyclist paths from Southwest Bypass to the I-35 frontage road.

install a signal at RM 2243 and River Ridge Drive

reconstruct the intersection of RM 2243 and Southwest Bypass to be compatible with nearby project plans

TxDOT said additional right of way would be required but said “no residential or non-residential displacements are anticipated at this time.”

Location of proposed improvements to RM 2243. (Map courtesy: City of Georgetown)

According to TxDOT, the virtual public meeting will include a pre-recorded presentation and other materials for viewing and comment.

TxDOT said the presentation will be online from Thursday May 25 at 9 a.m. until Friday June 9 at 11:59 p.m.

According to TxDOT, written comments can be submitted the following ways:

the online comment form found on the virtual public meeting page

by mail to RM 2234 (Leander Road), Attn: CD&P, P.O. Box 5459, Austin TX 78763

email to RM2243Project@gmail.com

Verbal comments can be sent by calling 512-887-2095. TxDOT said all comments received on or before Friday, June 9 will be included as part of the official public meeting record.

This is the second hearing for improvements to RM 2243. TxDOT held one in April on the proposed reconstruction and widening of the road between 183A and Southwest Bypass.