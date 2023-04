GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) – Georgetown Police said a deadly crash shut down a portion of Leander Road near Interstate 35 early Wednesday morning.

According to a Georgetown PD post at 4:15 a.m., officers shut down Leander Road between South Ridge Circle and River Ridge Drive because of the deadly crash.

That is just southwest of I-35 and northwest of Inner Space Cavern.

The road was reopened shortly after 6 a.m.