Top video courtesy of Meagan Falcon

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Parts of State Highway 45 reopened Thursday morning after a wreck involving multiple vehicles and an 18-wheeler, according to Round Rock Police.

Previously, the westbound lanes of SH 45 between Greenlawn Boulevard and Interstate 35 were blocked. Police said around 9:45 a.m. all lanes had reopened.

RRPD said the 18-wheeler caught fire, but the City of Round Rock said the fire is contained. The Round Rock Fire Department helped with the response.

The City of Round Rock said two injuries were reported but none appear to be life-threatening.