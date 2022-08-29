A deadly crash that killed one person in Round Rock forced closures on Louis Henna Boulevard Aug. 29, 2022. Photo: Tim Holcomb/KXAN

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A deadly crash that killed one person in Round Rock forced closures on Louis Henna Boulevard Monday morning, according to police.

The Round Rock Police Department said just after 10:15 a.m. the intersection of A.W. Grimes Boulevard and eastbound Louis Henna Boulevard is shut down. State Highway 45, though, is not impacted.

At 1 p.m., RRPD said the lanes were reopened.

RRPD said at least two vehicles were involved in the crash, and one person died. It’s unknown if there are any additional injuries.