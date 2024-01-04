JARRELL, Texas (KXAN) — A multi-vehicle crash in Jarrell has blocked all northbound lanes of Interstate 35.

TxDOT Austin posted a traffic alert on social media at 9:20 a.m. saying all lanes of northbound I-35 were closed near FM 487.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said the crash involved multiple vehicles, and emergency personnel are on the scene. No fatalities have been reported.

WCSO said traffic in the area is being rerouted and warns drivers to find alternate routes if possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.