LIBERTY HILL, Texas (KXAN) — Traffic in Liberty Hill is being affected after a cement truck rolled over on Highway 29.

The road is shut down in the 17000 block of West Hwy 29, west of Liberty Hill, according to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

WCSO said traffic heading east will need to take CR 264 (which turns into Wilco CR 206), and then CR 201 to CR 200.



Traffic heading west will need to divert to CR 200 then CR 201 to CR 206 (which turns into Burnet CR 264).

Liberty Hill Independent School District said parents, students and staff should expect delays on the way to school and work.

This is a developing story.