AUSTIN (KXAN) — This weekend marks a busy one for downtown Austin, with the Austin Film Festival running from Thursday through Nov. 2, the Viva la Vida Fest and Parade on Saturday and the Texas Longhorns facing off Saturday afternoon against Brigham Young University.

Here’s what you need to know about planned road closures and traffic impacts in downtown Austin this weekend.

Austin Film Festival

Now in its 30th year, the Austin Film Festival “furthers the art and craft of storytelling by inspiring and championing the work of writers, filmmakers, and all artists who use written and visual language to tell a story,” according to AFF’s website.

The weeklong festival kicks off Thursday and runs through Nov. 2. Throughout that week, Congress Avenue’s northbound right lane will be closed from Seventh Street to Eight Street each day from 4 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Viva la Vida Festival and Parade

The Mexic-Arte Museum will commemorate the 40th anniversary of its Viva la Vida Festival and Parade Saturday, celebrating El Día de los Muertos. The festival runs from 12-6 p.m. in downtown Austin and features a parade procession, arts and crafts, food, local artists and vendors, a low-rider exhibition and live performances, per Mexic-Arte Museum’s event description.

The event is free and open to the public. The parade is slated to run from noon to 1 .m. and starts on East Sixth Street and Red River Street before heading down Sixth Street to Congress Avenue, ending at the festival location.

The following road closures are planned in coordination with the festival:

5 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Fourth Street closed from Colorado to Brazos streets

8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Red River Street closed from Fifth to Seventh streets

10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Sixth Street closed from Interstate 35 southbound frontage road to Congress Avenue

10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Congress Avenue closed from Sixth to Second streets

Texas vs. BYU game

The Longhorns will take on BYU Saturday, with kickoff scheduled at 2:30 p.m. The following road closures are planned in coordination with the football game:

7 a.m. to kickoff (~2:30 p.m.): East 17th Street closed from San Jacinto Boulevard to Trinity Street.

Post-kickoff (~2:30 p.m.): San Jacinto Boulevard closed from East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to West 15th Street.

Until end of game: I-35 northbound and southbound exits at Manor Road closed.

Additional partial traffic impacts, such as lane closures, are planned leading up to and throughout the event. Those can be found online.