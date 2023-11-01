AUSTIN (KXAN) — November is starting out strong for area events, with residents welcomed to enjoy the annual Austin Food & Wine Festival, catch the Texas Longhorns face off against Kansas State and partake in the Run for the Water race. With each of those events come some road closures in and around the downtown area.

Here’s a look at some of the closures planned this weekend.

Austin Food & Wine Festival

The Austin Food & Wine Festival will be held at Auditorium Shores on Saturday and Sunday, featuring sips and bites from restaurants and chefs here in Austin as well as those nationally renowned.

While there aren’t specific road closures related to the festival, Auditorium Shores will be closed for public access and the parking lot at the park will temporarily be closed for event load in and load out.

UT vs. Kansas State football game

As the Longhorns take on Kansas State, several roads will be closed at different points of the day. Here’s a breakdown of some game-specific closures, along with area traffic changes.

San Jacinto Boulevard: Closed from East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to West 15th Street, beginning after kick off

East 17th Street: Closed from San Jacinto Boulevard to Trinity Street from 7 a.m. to kick off

Interstate 35 northbound ramp exit closed at Manor Road until the end of the game

Interstate 35 southbound ramp exit closed at Manor Road until the end of the game

West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard closed eastbound from Guadalupe Street to I-35, beginning after the game

East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, closed westbound from I-35 to Trinity Street until the end of the game

East 18th Street, closed eastbound from San Jacinto Boulevard to Trinity Street, beginning after kick off

Trinity Street closed with varying lane closures from West 15th Street to East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, beginning after kick off

Red River Street closed from East Dean Keeton Street to Clyde Littlefield Drive

Unrelated to the game, 16th Street is closed for construction from Brazos Street to Colorado Street. Colorado Street is also closed from 15th to 16th streets.

Run for the Water

Run for the Water offers a 5K and 10-mile race options, along with a Kids K race. Gilbert Tuhabonye, Gazelle Foundation co-founder and a Burundian genocide survivor, has carried the Olympic torch in Atlanta, won multiple collegiate National Championships and has served as a coach at St. Andrews High School, according to the race’s website.

Tuhabonye organizes Run for the Water through his work at the Gazelle Foundation.

“Simply by registering to run, you are providing clean water for someone in Burundi for life,” the race’s website reads in part. “Since 2006, you and each of the over 48,000 runners have helped us provide daily access to clean water for an equal number of Burundians.”

Here’s a breakdown from the Austin Transportation and Public Works Department on traffic impacts and road closures from the race.

Those seeking alternative traffic routes can turn to Lamar Boulevard, Congress Avenue and MoPac Expressway for northbound and southbound traffic, as well as Barton Springs Road, Fifth and Sixth streets, 15th Street and 35th Street for eastbound and westbound navigation.