AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thousands will lace up their sneakers and take to the streets this Sunday for the 46th Statesman Capitol 10,000 (Cap10K), a 10-kilometer road race that takes first place as the largest 10K in Texas and sixth largest in the country.

The 6.2-mile race takes runners on a scenic tour through the heart of downtown and parts of central and west Austin. As a result, a slew of area roadways will be fully or partially closed Sunday.

Here’s a comprehensive look at those road closures. The race will be held Sunday, April 16. Wheelchair racers will begin at 7:30 a.m., with the first corral of runners taking off at 8 a.m.

More information about the race — including how to register and past year’s attendance numbers — is available online.