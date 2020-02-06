Where we are getting reports of icy roads in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After our first (and maybe only) snowfall this winter and temperatures hovering around freezing, some bridges and overpasses are a little icy this morning.
Traffic anchor Amanda Dugan has full coverage on KXAN News Today, but here’s a look at some of the trouble spots on our roads this morning:
6:07 a.m. (with 6:40 a.m. update)
Traffic signal at Guadalupe and Dean Keaton is working again. Just after 6 a.m. it was flashing red in all directions. Anytime that happens, you should treat it as a four-way stop.
4:58 a.m. (with 5:36 a.m. update)
All lanes of westbound E U.S. 290 are back open. Two lanes were previously closed due to icy conditions that led to a wreck. This is the road that leads into Austin from Manor and Elgin.
4:05 a.m. (with 5:46 a.m. update)
A TxDOT truck blocked the U-turn lane on the overpass at MoPac and Loop 360 in the area when you are driving southbound on MoPac and would take the U-turn to head back north on MoPac. Additional TxDOT crews came by to sand the area around 4:45 a.m. and the road is now back open.
3:57 a.m. (with 4:10 a.m. update)
Reports of icy spots on Parmer Lane bridge over I-35 but our photojournalist did not see anything when they checked out the area.
3:34 a.m.
Icy conditions reported at the West Braker Lane overpass over MoPac. TxDOT crews came out and retreated the area. The intersection had flashing red lights.