Where we are getting reports of icy roads in Austin

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:
TxDOT vehicle blocking overpass U-turn

A TxDOT vehicle is blocking the U-turn at the Loop 360 overpass from southbound MoPac to northbound MoPac. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After our first (and maybe only) snowfall this winter and temperatures hovering around freezing, some bridges and overpasses are a little icy this morning.

Traffic anchor Amanda Dugan has full coverage on KXAN News Today, but here’s a look at some of the trouble spots on our roads this morning:

6:07 a.m. (with 6:40 a.m. update)

Traffic signal at Guadalupe and Dean Keaton is working again. Just after 6 a.m. it was flashing red in all directions. Anytime that happens, you should treat it as a four-way stop.

4:58 a.m. (with 5:36 a.m. update)

All lanes of westbound E U.S. 290 are back open. Two lanes were previously closed due to icy conditions that led to a wreck. This is the road that leads into Austin from Manor and Elgin.

Police block lanes of westbound E U.S. 290 after a crash on Feb. 6. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

4:05 a.m. (with 5:46 a.m. update)

A TxDOT truck blocked the U-turn lane on the overpass at MoPac and Loop 360 in the area when you are driving southbound on MoPac and would take the U-turn to head back north on MoPac. Additional TxDOT crews came by to sand the area around 4:45 a.m. and the road is now back open.

3:57 a.m. (with 4:10 a.m. update)

Reports of icy spots on Parmer Lane bridge over I-35 but our photojournalist did not see anything when they checked out the area.

3:34 a.m.

Icy conditions reported at the West Braker Lane overpass over MoPac. TxDOT crews came out and retreated the area. The intersection had flashing red lights.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss