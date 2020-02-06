Where we are getting reports of icy roads in Austin

A TxDOT vehicle is blocking the U-turn at the Loop 360 overpass from southbound MoPac to northbound MoPac. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After our first (and maybe only) snowfall this winter and temperatures hovering around freezing, some bridges and overpasses are a little icy this morning.

Traffic anchor Amanda Dugan has full coverage on KXAN News Today, but here’s a look at some of the trouble spots on our roads this morning:

6:07 a.m. (with 6:40 a.m. update)

Traffic signal at Guadalupe and Dean Keaton is working again. Just after 6 a.m. it was flashing red in all directions. Anytime that happens, you should treat it as a four-way stop.

4:58 a.m. (with 5:36 a.m. update)

All lanes of westbound E U.S. 290 are back open. Two lanes were previously closed due to icy conditions that led to a wreck. This is the road that leads into Austin from Manor and Elgin.

Police block lanes of westbound E U.S. 290 after a crash on Feb. 6. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

4:05 a.m. (with 5:46 a.m. update)

A TxDOT truck blocked the U-turn lane on the overpass at MoPac and Loop 360 in the area when you are driving southbound on MoPac and would take the U-turn to head back north on MoPac. Additional TxDOT crews came by to sand the area around 4:45 a.m. and the road is now back open.

Crews just came through and spread their mix on the U-turn. It is open to traffic again. https://t.co/GNJgEcPIQ0 — Todd Bailey (@ToddKXAN) February 6, 2020

3:57 a.m. (with 4:10 a.m. update)

Reports of icy spots on Parmer Lane bridge over I-35 but our photojournalist did not see anything when they checked out the area.

#atxtraffic: Reports of icy spots on the Parmer Ln bridge over I-35. @ToddKXAN is en route to the bridge. Be cautious on roads the morning! pic.twitter.com/yPMreNmJ7h — Amanda Dugan (@mandydugan) February 6, 2020

3:34 a.m.

Icy conditions reported at the West Braker Lane overpass over MoPac. TxDOT crews came out and retreated the area. The intersection had flashing red lights.