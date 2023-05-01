AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tens of thousands of guests are expected to flood to the Forty Acres this week for the University of Texas at Austin’s commencement ceremonies. Here’s your guide on where to park and how to get to and from college-specific and university-wide graduation ceremonies.

College, school ceremonies parking options

Wednesday, May 3

On Wednesday, a select number of parking garages will be available for use ahead of commencement ceremonies.

Brazos Garage: Located at 210 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.; opens at 11 a.m. for graduates, guests attending morning ceremonies

Trinity Garage: Located at 1815 Trinity St.; opens at 11 a.m. for graduates, guests attending morning ceremonies

Manor Garage: Located at 2017 Robert Dedman Drive; opens at 2 p.m. for graduates, guests attending afternoon ceremonies

Thursday, May 4 through Saturday, May 6

All campus garages — excluding the Conference Center Garage at the AT&T Executive Education & Conference Center, the Guadalupe Garage and Nueces Garage — will be free and open for graduates and their guests Thursday through Saturday. Entrance gates will be in place on Thursday and Friday until 9:30 a.m., and will lift afterwards. Guests will be able to leave the garage for free regardless of when they entered it.

Surface parking is also available at Lots 37, 38 and 39 at the LBJ Presidential Library, per UT commencement documents.

Lot 40 at the Thompson Conference Center is not open for commencement weekend use.

University-wide ceremony parking

Per UT officials, all parking garages and lots with capacity will be available for the university-wide commencement ceremony held at the Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Manor Garage will have specific levels allocated to ADA-compliant parking for the ceremony.

Rideshare services

Those using rideshare services to get to and from the university-wide ceremony at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium Saturday will have a designated pickup and drop-off location on the south curb of Dean Keeton Street, located between Robert Dedman Drive and Red River Street. Signage will be posted along the roadway.

High-traffic events scheduled in Austin this weekend

In addition to UT commencement, the Republic of Texas Motorcycle Rally will run Friday through Sunday at the Austin Speed Shop, located at 3507 Chapman Lane in southeast Austin. The 2023 Pecan Street Festival will also take place on Saturday and Sunday in downtown Austin.

Visitors and residents should anticipate higher traffic levels and allow extra time to get to and from their events.