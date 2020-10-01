When will new I-35 traffic signals start working? TxDOT explains the process

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Drivers may be seeing double at some Austin intersections. At the intersections of Interstate 35 and Grand Avenue Parkway and Interstate 35 and Vision Drive, there are new traffic signals standing by.

“It seems like it might be a forgotten project,” said Pat McCord, who said transportation crews installed the new traffic signals over a year ago.

However, officials with the Texas Department of Transportation said the new traffic signals and crosswalk signals were installed this past spring.

While the new signals have not been turned on yet, McCord said he worries with more drivers getting on the road as people continue to return to work and schools start to allow students to return to campus, the multiple traffic signals stacked at the intersection could be confusing.

“It’s a little confusing with all the different signals and standards,” he said. “Some days there’s pedestrian traffic especially in the afternoon and all of the crosswalks, the indicators, are all covered up.”

TxDOT officials said traffic signal installation can take time and depends on a number of factors including supplies, contractor schedules, and utility connection. TxDOT added the new traffic signals, and they are an upgrade. McCord just hopes to see the new ones on and the old ones are gone — soon.

“It’s a growing area, so traffic is getting busier and when traffic resumes to its normal pace, it’s going to be a little bit of a challenge,” he said.

TxDOT said the traffic signals at these intersections should go live this month.

The transportation agency is also working to turn on the new traffic lights at East Martin Luther King Jr. and Airport boulevards There, TxDOT says they’re waiting on Austin Energy to provide power. KXAN is waiting to hear back from Austin Energy on when that will happen.