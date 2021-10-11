What’s a ‘cap and stitch?’ Austin eyes traffic technique to improve I-35 mobility

The city of Austin and Downtown Austin Alliance have proposed a cap and stitch solution to addressing east-west connectivity and mobility as part of the upcoming I-35 revamp. (Courtesy: Downtown Austin Alliance)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — How does Austin reconnect its eastside with downtown and improve non-vehicle mobility? Those are two guiding questions behind a proposal the city and Downtown Austin Alliance are pursuing as part of the upcoming Interstate 35 reconstruction project.

The Texas Department of Transportation is in the process of tackling a $4.9 billion I-35 revamp along a 10-mile stretch through central Austin. Running from U.S. 290 East to SH 71 and Ben White Boulevard, the Capital Express Central Project aims to tackle congestion issues related to the roadway.

Key features in the proposal include removing the upper decks along I-35 and lowering the highway between Airport Boulevard and Cesar Chavez Street. Several grassroots-led plan alternatives, including ReThink35 and Reconnect Austin, have denounced TxDOT’s proposed widening of I-35 and subsequent displacement of homes and businesses.

While city leaders have noted a collaborative process with TxDOT representatives, city transportation officials have outlined key amendments they’re looking to see implemented following TxDOT’s initial project proposal. These include enhancing east-west connectivity, non-vehicle mobility and the history of segregation between the eastside and downtown corridor via I-35 — all elements the DAA’s “caps and stitches” proposal hopes to address.

What’s a cap and stitch?

Caps are deck plazas that run north to south on top of lowered freeways. As part of the designs, caps can support buildings, green space and other community attractions.

The city of Austin and Downtown Austin Alliance have proposed a cap and stitch solution to addressing east-west connectivity and mobility as part of the upcoming I-35 revamp. (Courtesy: Downtown Austin Alliance)

Through the city’s recently approved Climate Equity Plan, Austin has established a 2050 goal of having a minimum 50% tree canopy coverage citywide. A report released by the conservation nonprofit American Forests in June found a 20% disparity in tree canopy coverage between Austin’s high-income and low-income neighborhoods.

Stitches are defined as widened bridges stretched over lowered highways that run east to west. Stitch features include widened sidewalks, bike lanes, seating areas and green space.

Stitches are widened bridges on top of lowered highways that can support bike paths, sidewalks, seating areas and green space. (Courtesy: Downtown Austin Alliance)

DAA officials note a reduction in noise pollution related to the green space, while widened sidewalks and designated bike paths help support non-vehicular mobility and east-west connectivity.

Also as part of Austin’s Climate Equity Plan, the city highlighted a 2030 goal related to enhanced non-vehicle transit. By 2030, Austin aims to have 50% of all trips made in the city be done via public transit, walking, biking, carpooling and other modes that don’t include single-occupancy vehicles.