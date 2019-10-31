What do you want Austin transportation to look like? TxDOT wants to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — TxDOT wants to start planning another round of projects — 30 years from now.

It’s called the Texas Transportation Plan 2050.

TxDOT held a public meeting in Austin Wednesday night.

Adam Greenfield says he came to the meeting because too many people die on Texas roads: at least one person a day, according to TxDOT.

“That is a moral crime and we need to do something about it,” Greenfield says.

TxDOT is taking suggestions from the public for its 30-year plan.

Spokesperson Veronica Beyer says the state is growing by 1,000 people per day.

“We have a lot of challenges, especially with moving people across the state. We have a lot of congestion here,” she says.

For Jay Crossley, the biggest priority is travel options for walkers, bikers and public transportation users.

“Most people feel that they don’t have easy access to all the great parts of Texas,” Crossley says.

Crossley is glad to see that TxDOT is already talking about that.

“There are things that are talked about in this process that haven’t been talked about before, and that’s great,” he says.

But he and Greenfield say they want to see more details.

“For example, if we want to get 40% of people to use public transportation, 40% of TxDOT’s budget needs to go to that,” Greenfield says.

Beyer says that’s the next stage; TxDOT will gather ideas from meetings like this one and take them to the drawing board.

“We’re here to listen,” Beyer says.

Crossley and Greenfield submitted their suggestions and hope it leads to real results.

“I want to see specifics and until I see specifics I’m going to assume that they’re talking and not doing anything,” Greenfield says.

If you missed the open house, you can take the online survey here.

Surveys close on Nov. 15.