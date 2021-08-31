What changes could come through TxDOT’s $4.9B I-35 expansion?

Proposed changes denoted include more than 15 widened east-west crossings, new pedestrian crossings at Capital Metro’s red line and future gold line, lower design speeds on frontage roads and enhanced corridor capacity. (Rendering courtesy: Texas Department of Transportation, Austin City Council)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At Austin City Council’s work session Tuesday, representatives from the Texas Department of Transportation will address proposed changes to Interstate 35 as part of the department’s $4.9 billion expansion project.

The I-35 Capital Express Central project is an eight-mile region running between Hwy. 290 East and SH 71 and Ben White Boulevard. Annual traffic along the track includes more than 200,000 vehicles, with 82% of vehicles driving along I-35 reported as local travelers, according to TxDOT documents.

Proposed changes include more than 15 widened east-west crossings, new pedestrian crossings at Capital Metro’s red line and future gold line, lower design speeds on frontage roads and enhanced corridor capacity.

Austin City Council Mayor Pro Tem Natasha Harper-Madison said in a tweet Tuesday the proposed plan provides a larger challenge for city leaders in meeting the needs of constituents in the areas of mobility, safety, climate and displacement prevention measures. The project was not voter-approved, unlike Project Connect, she said.

“The investments we make today are what we leave to our kids and grandkids tomorrow. We have to get this right,” she tweeted.

Austin City Council Member Greg Casar expressed his opposition to the proposed changes in a tweet Monday afternoon, arguing the proposal will create further division through its widening efforts.

“Widening I-35 won’t help traffic in #ATX,” he wrote in a tweet. “Instead, it will create sprawl. New lanes will get even more full than today.”

As part of his statement, Casar shared his support for Reconnect Austin, a grassroots initiative to re-envision I-35 as a “humanized boulevard reconnecting central neighborhoods to Downtown, State Capitol Complex, and UT Austin” while mitigating pollution concerns.

