Westbound US 290 closed in south Austin for crash investigation

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 290 are closed at Brodie Lane in south Austin for “a police investigation,” the Texas Department of Transportation said Tuesday.
The agency sent the tweet at 6:07 a.m. advising of the closure. The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said it is conducting an accident reconstruction, and the stretch of road could be closed “for an extended time.”
The road is near the Sunset Valley shopping center and Toney Burger Activity Center.
We will update this story once more information becomes available.