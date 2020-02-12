Water main break shuts down road in downtown Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A water main break in downtown Austin is causing traffic delays Wednesday morning, according to a tweet from Austin Water.

The break happened at 807 West Lynn Street. The road is completely closed between 9th Street and 8th Street.

According to Austin Water, they are working to repair a 14-inch water line. They estimate the work will be done by early afternoon.

Drivers are advised to use caution when navigating the area.

A water main broke on West Lynn Street and closed the street between 8th and 9th streets Wednesday. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

This is a developing story. It will be updated with more information.