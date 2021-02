Lavaca Street is closed from 8th Street to 15th Street after water main break.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A water main break in downtown Austin has closed seven blocks of Lavaca Street from 8th Street to 15th Street.

Crews still don’t know where the break is, but with below freezing temperatures Thursday morning, the water coming out is freezing to the street and cracking the asphalt, APD says.

KXAN has a photographer headed to the scene and will provide more information when it becomes available.