Vehicle rescue causes traffic delays in west Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Authorities are at the scene of a vehicle rescue in west Austin Friday morning that has closed lanes on Ranch to Market Road 2222.

Austin police say the crash happened at the 4800 block of RM 2222 near Westslope Circle and the call came in around 6:49 a.m. Police say two cars were involved in the crash and three people were injured.

All westbound and one eastbound lane of traffic on RM 2222 have been closed as crews work to clear the scene.

Delays are expected in the area and commuters should seek and an alternate route.