A vehicle fire on Interstate 35 is causing traffic delays near downtown Austin. | Courtesy Austin Transportation and Public Works

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A vehicle fire near Interstate 35 and 12th Street in downtown Austin is causing additional traffic delays, the City of Austin Transportation and Public Works said on Twitter.

Shortly after 4:45 p.m., the city agency said multiple lanes are blocked in the northbound lanes on I-35.

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes and expect traffic delays, the agency said.