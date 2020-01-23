US 183 closed in Briggs area due to fire at Firefly Aerospace facility in Burnet Co., reported evacuations

Traffic jam three miles south of Briggs, Texas (KXAN/Andrew Way)

BRIGGS, Texas (KXAN) — Traffic on U.S. Highway 183 is closed after a fire at the Firefly Aerospace facility on Wednesday night, the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office says.

While the fire is now out, residents and drivers are advised to avoid the area.

On Wednesday afternoon, the company tweeted a now-deleted short clip of the loading LOX, which stands for Liquid Oxygen.

Burnet County Sheriff Calvin Boyd explained to KXAN on Wednesday night that there was a fire at the location.

There were also reports of an explosion at the site, that BCSO received at 6:24 p.m., however the sheriff says there wasn’t an explosion.

According to BCSO, Oakalla Volunteer Fire Department requested help from BCSO to help shut down traffic on nearby roadways, activate reverse 911 and start evacuations with a one-mile radius of the facility.

All of this was out of “an abundance of caution” by the Oakalla VFD, BCSO says.

Firefly was reportedly planning to run a “hotfire” for qualification test for a new rocket.

KXAN has reached out to Firefly Aerospace but have not heard back yet.