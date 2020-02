AUSTIN (KXAN) — Traffic delays are expected in central Austin Thursday morning due to an unplanned lane closure on Barton Springs Road, according to Austin’s Transportation Department.

Unplanned lane closure for utility work at Bartson Spings & Dawson. Bartson Springs is reduced to one lane both east and westbound. Dawson is completely closed. Seek alternate route. #ATXTraffic pic.twitter.com/ZnN6U9zjI3 — ATX Transportation (@austinmobility) February 6, 2020

In a Tweet, ATX Transportation said the unplanned closure was due to utility work at Barton Springs Road and Dawson Road.

Barton Springs Road has been reduced to one lane for both east and westbound traffic. Dawson Road has been completely closed.

Drivers in the area are encouraged to seek an alternate route.