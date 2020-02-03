U.S. Highway 183 open after deadly rollover wreck Monday morning

TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) — One person died in a rollover crash on U.S Highway 183 Monday morning, Austin-Travis County EMS says.

Paramedics responded to the 8500 block of the highway, in the area of Shively Lane, around 1:55 a.m. for a report of “someone in the middle the road.”

An adult was declared dead at the scene by paramedics. ATCEMS says the adult was ejected from the vehicle.

The highway was closed in both directions for a few hours, but is now back open.

Travis County Sheriff’s Office was on scene helping with traffic control, and the Texas Department of Public Safety is leading the investigation.