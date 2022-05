LULING, Texas (KXAN) — A portion of U.S. 183 will be closed in the Luling area Wednesday through Saturday to allow for railroad track repairs, the Texas Department of Transportation announced in a tweet Monday.

U.S. 183 will be closed between Davis and Pierce streets, beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday. Union Pacific is expected to wrap up repairs by 7 a.m. Saturday.

Detour signs will be posted to guide traffic around the construction zone, TxDOT officials added.