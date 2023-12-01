AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Texas Department of Transportation said Thursday it wants to give families an up-close view of the equipment that is building a major highway project in southwest Austin.

The agency will host a touch-a-truck event Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Colorado River Constructors which is the lower parking lot of the former ACC Pinnacle Campus at 7748 US 290.

TxDOT said the event will display the machines used the build roads, bridges, walls and shared-use paths along the Oak Hill Parkway project.

Local first responder vehicles will also be on display, including a fire truck and ambulance, according to TxDOT.

People with the Oak Hill Parkway project will be there to talk about the equipment and the project, TxDOT said.

Construction at the “Y” at U.S. 290 and State Highway 71 broke ground in July 2021. At that time, TxDOT said the project would improve safety and mobility along six miles of 290 and 1.2 miles of 71.

The agency said the touch-a-truck event will also provide parents an opportunity to ensure their children’s car seats are properly installed.

Advanced registration is required for the “Save Me With a Seat” car seat safety check, TxDOT said.