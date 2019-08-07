TxDOT to discuss proposals for Walsh Tarlton at Loop 360 at Thursday workshop

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday afternoon, Texas Department of Transportation officials will gather for a public workshop focused on the most southern intersection of Loop 360 at Walsh Tarlton Lane.

This is part of the agency’s Loop 360 Project that will improve the busy 14-mile corridor. Officials say the proposed changes will help with mobility and safety along the corridor.

At present, more than 48,000 vehicles travel through the intersection at Walsh Tarlton Lane and Loop 360 each day.

Proposed plans for the project include the removal of traffic signals on the loop’s mainlanes, constructing a new overpass and adding non-signalized U-turns in both directions.

TxDOT officials say this project is unique because unlike previous projects where an option would move forward in its entirety, this is the first Loop 360 project where people can choose to “mix and match” design elements to create a new option.

“We have a few options to show folks so when they come and say ‘I like these lanes here, but I want this configuration over in this section,’ we can mix and match in this design so anything goes,” Brad Wheelis, the transportation agency’s spokesperson said.

The public workshop will be held at the Westlake High School Chap Court starting at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Those who cannot attend the meeting in person will be able to provide feedback online. People have until August 23 to comment on the proposed plans.