Crews broke ground on a major project to improve FM 2001 in Hays County on Thursday. (KXAN Photo/Jala Washington)

HAYS COUNTY (KXAN) — TxDOT officials will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on the first of three projects to widen and realign a roadway between Interstate 35 and Texas Highway 21.

Officials with TxDOT and Hays County will gather Thursday morning at 10:30 for the Farm to Market Road 2001 West realignment project.

According to TxDOT, the FM 2001 West project realigned the road along White Wing Trail from the curve east of County Road 118 to I-35, widening the roadway from two lanes to a four lane divided highway, and added 5-foot bike/shoulder lanes and 6-foot sidewalks to each side.

Crews broke ground on the project in June 2021.

KXAN reported in 2021 that TxDOT said the project was expected to be finished in the fall of 2022.