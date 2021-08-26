TxDOT seeks public comment on proposed intersection improvements on RM 620

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Transportation is seeking input from the public during a virtual meeting on Thursday regarding proposed intersection improvements on RM 620 at Anderson Mill Road.

TxDOT says the proposed $38 million project would construct two to three-lane frontage roads in each direction through the Anderson Mill Road and El Salido Parkway intersections, including a non-signalized U-turn at both intersections.

The project also says RM 620 would be separated by a “variable-width median.” Bicycle and pedestrian paths will also be included.

The virtual meeting will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday. It will be available on TxDOT.gov. The public may submit comments online, through mail at:

TxDOT Austin District

Attn: Mathew Cho, P.E.

P.O. Box 15426

Austin, TX 78761

Public comments must be received by Sept. 10 to be included in the official record, TxDOT says.