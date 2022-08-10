MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Transportation is hosting a virtual public hearing Thursday, with an in-person option, to discuss a proposed project that would widen a portion of FM 973.

The project would construct a roadway, partially in a new location, between SH 130 and US 290. It would expand FM 973 from two to six travel lanes; three in each direction.

The section of FM 973 that would be affected is in Manor.

There would also be a grassy median and turn lanes in various locations. Also included in the project are drainage improvements, overpasses, sidewalks and shared-use paths.

The public hearing will allow the public the opportunity to review and comment on the FM 973 from SH 130 to US 290 Draft Environmental Assessment.

It will begin on Thursday, Aug. 11 at 6 p.m. To log onto the virtual hearing, go to TxDOT’s website. The virtual hearing will consist of a pre-recorded video presentation and will include both audio and visual components. It will remain available for viewing at the web address indicated above until Friday, Aug. 26 at 11:59 p.m.

TxDOT is providing an in-person hearing option on Thursday at the ShadowGlen Golf Club, located at 12801 N. Lexington St. in Manor. Displays will be available for viewing beginning at 4:30 p.m., with the formal hearing starting at 6 p.m.

In-person attendees will be able to view the same presentation delivered in the online public hearing, review hard copies of project materials, ask questions of TxDOT staff and leave written comments.

For both the virtual public hearing and in-person option, members of the public may call (512) 394-4532 to provide verbal testimony from 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11 through 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26.

Formal written comments may also be provided by mail to Nancy Ledbetter & Associates, Inc., Attn: FM 973 Project, P.O. Box 14622, Austin, TX 78761 or by email to FM973Project@gmail.com.

There is also an online comment form available in English and Spanish.

All comments received on or before Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 will be included as part of the official hearing record. Responses to verbally provided testimony and written comments will be prepared by TxDOT and made available online at www.txdot.gov.