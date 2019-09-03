Is the stretch of I-35 where concrete pieces crumbled structurally safe? TxDOT answers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Transportation says the section of I-35 where concrete crumbled on Aug. 20 is structurally sound.

Pieces of concrete fell from the upper deck to the lower deck on I-35 Northbound near 32nd Street when an 18-wheeler hit the railing on the side of the upper deck.

KXAN requested more information from TxDOT on the structural safety of the stretch.

A TxDOT spokeswoman says it is safe to drive. Crews opened the lower deck back up just a day after the concrete fell into the road.

TxDOT says the road’s engineering did what it was designed to do. The railing kept the truck from driving off of the upper deck. According to the spokeswoman a crew came out and completed repairs to the spot that was damaged six days after the crash.

TxDOT sends out both qualified inspectors and licensed engineers when this type of crash happens, and in this case, TxDOT says they found that the hit didn’t cause any structural damage to the bridge.

Engineers say that in that particular spot, the upper deck has an 88 out of 100 sufficiency rating. That type of rating is based on standards laid out by the Federal Highway Administration. They measure a bridge’s ability to remain in service.